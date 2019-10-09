JBM Auto stock locks 20 per cent upper circuit on new order

Shares of JBM Auto locked in 20 per cent upper circuit with no sellers on Wednesday after the company received orders for supply of 300 buses from various organisations.

The company stock gained 20 per cent at Rs 225.05 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip jumped 20 per cent at Rs 225.15.

The company said on Wednesday it has received orders for 300 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), Spicejet, InterGIobe Aviation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport Corporation.

“The order will be fully executed before the end of current financial year ending March 31, 2020,” JBM Auto said in a BSE filing. PTI