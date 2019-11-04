Company news: KEC International

KEC International has secured new orders worth ₹1,806 crore across its various businesses. While the Railway business has secured orders for ₹1,303 crore in India, the transmission & distribution division and SAE towers won orders worth ₹283 crore for projects in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas. Besides, the civil business has secured orders worth ₹63 crore for projects in India and the cables business has received ₹157-crore worth orders for various types of cables/cabling projects. Shares of KEC International gained 0.92 per cent at ₹274.10 on the BSE.