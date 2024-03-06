Shares of KPI Green Energy stock rose on the NSE after the company announced securing four new solar power projects. The stock surged 2.51 per cent to trade at ₹1,692 as of 1.51 om on Wednesday.

According to the company’s stock exchange filing, of the 9.40 MW executing solar power projects, KPI Green Energy will undertake 5 MW capacity and its subsidiary, KPIG Energia Pvt Ltd will undertake the remaining 4.40 MW capacity.

The orders have been received from Sustainable Spinning & Commodities Pvt Ltd, Sharvil Tex Fab, Dharma Fab, and Raghuveer Tex. The projects are scheduled to be completed in FY 2024-25 in various tranches.