KPI Green Energy has informed, in a regulatory filing, that its subsidiary KPIG Energia Pvt Ltd has received new orders of 1.75 MW for executing solar power projects under ‘Captive Power Producer (CPP)‘ segment of the company.

The projects are scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2024-25, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

KPI Green Energy stock declines by 1.31 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,137 at 2:19 pm on Friday.