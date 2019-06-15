KPR Mill, Triveni Engg: Ex-date for buybacks

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries and KPR Mill will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the proposed buyback, which would be through the tender route. KPR Mill plans to buy back 37.50 lakh shares at ₹702 a share. Triveni Engineering, which plans to mop up one crore shares through the buyback, is offering ₹100 a share. Investors wishing to participate in the buyback offers need to own the companies’ shares by Monday, as they have fixed June 19 as the record date.