KPR Mill, Triveni Engg: Ex-date for buybacks

| Updated on June 14, 2019 Published on June 15, 2019

Shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries and KPR Mill will turn ex-date on Tuesday for the proposed buyback, which would be through the tender route. KPR Mill plans to buy back 37.50 lakh shares at ₹702 a share. Triveni Engineering, which plans to mop up one crore shares through the buyback, is offering ₹100 a share. Investors wishing to participate in the buyback offers need to own the companies’ shares by Monday, as they have fixed June 19 as the record date.

