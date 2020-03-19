Market sell-off: SEBI relaxes corporate governance norms for a month

SEBI has relaxed the norms with regard to compliance for listed companies.

SEBI said it has relaxed norms concerning compliance certificate on share transfer by relaxing it for a month on half-yearly compliance certificates. Another relaxation is for three weeks for companies in resolving investor complaints, relaxation of one month in the submission of annual compliance report and one-month relaxation in filing quarterly corporate governance reports.

"Covid-19 virus has hit the population around the world and has restricted the free movement of people, thereby hampering business and day to day functioning of companies. Development arising due to the spread of the virus has warranted the need for temporary relaxations in compliance