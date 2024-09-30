Max Estates Limited has reported pre-sales bookings of approximately ₹4,100 crore for its first residential development in Gurugram, Estate 360, within 30 days of its launch. The company announced today that it has revised its Gross Development Value (GDV) guidance for the project from ₹4,000 crore to ₹4,800 crore for FY25.

The project, launched on August 27, 2024, has already collected about ₹400 crore. Estate 360, located in Sector 36A on Dwarka Expressway, is designed as an intergenerational residential community with six residences, including two dedicated to senior living.

Following this success, Max Estates plans to develop an additional 18.23 acres of land adjacent to Estate 360, acquired earlier this year through a Joint Development Model. This expansion is expected to have a development potential of approximately 4 million square feet and a GDV potential of around ₹9,000 crore.

The company aims to scale its portfolio by adding about 3 million square feet annually, focusing on execution across multiple projects in the Delhi NCR region.