Media stocks in limelight as theatres reopen; PVR, Inox surge

Media stocks rose today after the government allowed States to gradually open movie theatres. The government on Wednesday allowed States to reopen movie theatres at 50 per cent capacity, and announced that schools and educational institutions could restart in a phased manner.

More Big relief for the multiplex industry

The Nifty media index climbed 3.35% to 1,599.70 today. Shares of top cinema chains PVR Ltd and INOX Leisure 9% and 8%, respectively. Dish TV gained 2 per cent to Rs 13.90.