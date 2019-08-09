Stocks

NBCC (India) hits near 5-year low on Q1 profit drop

Reuters August 9 | Updated on August 09, 2019 Published on August 09, 2019

Shares of NBCC (India) Ltd fell as much as 13.6 per cent to Rs 34.35, their lowest since September 17, 2014.

The civil engineering and construction services provider reported a 38 per cent drop in June-quarter net profit to Rs 48. 9 crore after market hours on Thursday.

Net sales fell by 16 per cent to Rs 1,891 crore. Around 24.2 million shares changed hands, compared with the 30-day average of about 11.8 million shares.’

Up to the last close, the stock down was down ~31 per cent this year ($1 = 70.5150 rupees)

