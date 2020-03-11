Stocks

NBCC bags orders worth ₹128 crore

NBCC (India) Ltd on Wednesday said it has bagged business orders worth ₹128.66 crore in February. However, the navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise did not disclose the identity of clients or nature of works. NBCC operates in project management consultancy, engineering procurement and construction and real estate development. Shares of NBCC slumped 5.18 per cent at ₹20.15 on the BSE

