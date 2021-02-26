Nifty may open below 15,000; Asian markets plunge over 2 per cent

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Global cues and SGX Nifty point to a sharp gap down opening for Indian markets. The SGX Nifty is ruling at 14,885, as against the Nifty March futures closing price of 15,169.50, signalling an over 250 points decline at the start.
Global stocks across the Asia-Pacific region have slumped in excess of 2 per cent, with Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan and Hong Kong declining between 1.8 and 3 per cent. Overnight, the US stocks witnessed a sharp slide on rising US yields. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 3.52 per cent, the biggest single-day fall since October. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell 1.75 per cent and 2.5 per cent respectively.
While the recent rise in bond yields globally and concerns of a rise in commodity prices weighed on investor sentiment in the last couple of days, Powell’s testimony this week offered comfort to global equities. Undoubtedly, the budget succeeded to offer clarity about the sustainability of ongoing corporate earnings rebound in subsequent fiscals, said Binod Modi of Reliance Securities.
However, some analysts advise caution on Indian stocks given their high valuation.
Given high valuations and volatility in the market, traders should trade cautiously with stock specific action and book profits in regular intervals, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
FIIs turning net sellers in recent days and surge in commodity prices could pose a near term challenge to the market. However, any meaningful correction in the market should be an opportunity to buy as India continues to offer superior growth prospects, added Modi.
Rollovers are in line, as per the provisional rollover data, but positive rolls suggests that bulls are holding command and the bullish stance for the market could continue, said Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The shares of RailTel Corporation of India will be listed on the bourses on Friday. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 94 a share. The initial public offering of RailTel Corporation of India was subscribed 42.42 times. Of the ₹819.24-crore offer, the qualified institutional buyers’ portion was subscribed by 65.29 times and non-institutional investors by 73.25 times, while retail individual investors’portion was subscribed 16.78 times. The public issue was for 8.71 crore shares at a price band of ₹93-94 a share.
Bank of Baroda: The Board of Directors of Bank of Baroda has approved and adopted the preliminary placement document in connection with the Rs 4,500-crore qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. The 'Relevant Date' for the purpose of the issue is February 25 and the floor price has been fixed as Rs 85.98 a share. The bank may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has acquired 7.89 acres of land to develop a residential project in Kanakpura Road, Bengaluru. The project will offer approximately 5 lakh sq. ft. of carpet area. The launch of the project is planned for FY 2022.
Zensar Technologies: The board of the company has consented and authorised its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zensar Technologies Inc. (a material subsidiary), to divest 100 per cent of its equity shareholding, held by it in Aquila Technology Corp, subject to approval of the relevant statutory authorities.
The board of Responsive Industries Ltd has approved investment in its Indian subsidiary company Axiom Cordages Ltd, through purchase of its 104,18,162 shares in aggregate from Banyantree Growth Capital, LLC (BTC) and Nederlandse Financierings Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V (FMO) held by them in Axiom Cordages Ltd, India. The pre shareholding of the company is 58.18 per cent of the total paid-up capital and the post shareholding after purchase is 89.86 per cent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...