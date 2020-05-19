Broker's call: Nippon Life India AMC (Buy)

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Centrum Broking
Nippon Life India AMC (Buy)
CMP: ₹228.95
Target: ₹284
Revenue fell by 9.4 per cent q-o-q to ₹275 crore (vs estimate about ₹280 crore). Other income missed estimates of ₹39.9 crore and was negative at (₹125 crore) led by write down of equity/ETF scheme and debt funds investments made in NAM-India schemes. Employee cost declined by 35 per cent q-o-q to ₹52.9 crore (est. ₹56.9 crore) and marketing and other discretionary spends were controlled leading to a 21 per cent q-o-q decline in other expenses. This led to higher core operating profit of ₹160 crore (+11 per cent q-o-q). Hence PAT fell by 97.2 per cent q-o-q to about ₹4.1 crore vs est. of ₹129 crore. Board recommended a dividend of ₹2 per equity. FY20 PAT came in at ₹416 crore vs est. ₹541 crore.
We lower our AUM growth estimates for FY21 while accounting for lower employee costs and rebound in equity markets in FY22 (positively impacting yields). This might result in lower PAT by 6.8 per cent/3.1 per cent for FY21/FY22E vs previous estimates.
We maintain our P/E multiple at 30.6x to arrive at a target price of ₹284 (vs. ₹293 earlier). Maintain ‘buy’.
Risks to our call: Lower than expected AUM growth, higher opex, and any regulatory changes that could have potential negative impact on the industry / business.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
In its fourth major stake sale announcement in less than a month, Reliance Industries (RIL) has sold 1.34 per ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Cummins India at current levels. The stock had ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...