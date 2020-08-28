Stocks

NMDC gains over 10% as demerger in focus

Internet Desk | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

nmdc-logo

The board of NMDC Ltd on Thursday approved the demerger of NMDC Iron & Steel Plant Ltd (NISP), the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

The board approval came despite the Chhattisgarh government opposing the privatisation move.

Meanwhile, the company reported a 40.6 per cent y-o-y drop in consolidated revenue to Rs 1,937 crore for Q1 FY21. Consolidated net profit declined 55 per cent to Rs 532 crore, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company's share gained as much as 10 per cent and currently trades at Rs 104.95.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 28, 2020
NMDC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.