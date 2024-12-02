One Point One Solutions Ltd. has announced a strategic partnership with a global data analytics and consumer credit reporting firm to enhance customer experience solutions in India. The collaboration, revealed today, aims to strengthen the company’s omni-channel customer engagement capabilities.

The shares of One Point One Solutions Ltd. were trading at ₹59.52 down by ₹2.59 or 4.17 per cent on the NSE today at 3 pm.

The partnership will involve implementing advanced contact centre services, enterprise-level cloud-based telephony solutions, and developing a centralized complaint management system with automated data processing. CEO Akshay Chhabra emphasized the strategic importance of the alliance, positioning it as a step towards the company’s vision of becoming a global leader in customer engagement innovations.

One Point One Solutions, a full-stack solutions provider in BPO, KPO, and IT services, brings over two decades of experience serving clients across banking, finance, retail, e-commerce, and other sectors. The company currently has a team of over 5,600 employees and an international presence through its US subsidiary and recent acquisitions, spanning countries including the United States, England, Netherlands, Germany, and several Middle Eastern and Asian markets.

The partnership is expected to leverage the company’s technological expertise to create an integrated delivery model that enhances customer experience and drives value for both organizations.