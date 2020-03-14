Onward Technologies redeems mortgaged property

Onward Technologies has announced that the immovable property mortgaged against the credit facility availed from bank has been released back to the company on Friday.

This property is located at eSpace IT Park in Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra. The existing bank credit facility is with the company’s new banking partner HSBC in Mumbai, it said. Shares of Onward Technologies closed 9.58 per cent higher at ₹55.50 on the BSE.