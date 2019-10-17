Patel Integrated board to meet for fund-raising

The board of directors of Patel Integrated Logistics will meet on Thursday to consider various fund-raising options, including capital issuance.

Shareholders would be keen to know the mode of fund-raising, the quantum and the price of the issue (if it’s through equity issuance). With the stock slumping 57 per cent year-to-date and 75.3 per cent in the three-year period, shareholders would also be looking at the purpose of the meet and any management comments on the business prospects.