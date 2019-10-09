Stocks

Company news: PenBrook Capital Advisors

| Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

The InvIT committee of the board of directors of PenBrook Capital Advisors Private Limited, acting in its capacity as investment of India Infrastructure Trust, has declared a total distribution of ₹6.7155 per unit. The distribution will be through return of capital (₹4.5266), return on capital (₹2.1806) and miscellaneous income (₹0.0083). It has fixed October 16 as the record date for the purpose of distribution to the unit holders, which will be paid on or before October 21.

