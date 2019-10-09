Company news: PenBrook Capital Advisors

The InvIT committee of the board of directors of PenBrook Capital Advisors Private Limited, acting in its capacity as investment of India Infrastructure Trust, has declared a total distribution of ₹6.7155 per unit. The distribution will be through return of capital (₹4.5266), return on capital (₹2.1806) and miscellaneous income (₹0.0083). It has fixed October 16 as the record date for the purpose of distribution to the unit holders, which will be paid on or before October 21.