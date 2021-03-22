RailTel Corp up 4 per cent on back of ₹153-crore work order from Central Coalfields

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India gained 4 per cent on Monday after the company announced that it has received a work order amounting to ₹153.15 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd.

At 12:09 pm, it was trading at ₹136.30 on the BSE, up 5.75 or 4.40 per cent. It hit an intra-day high of ₹141.30 and an intra-day low of ₹130.55. It opened at ₹131.95 as against the previous close of ₹130.55.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹136.35, up ₹5.75 or 4.40 per cent.

The work order is for the establishment of an MPLS-VPN Network of higher bandwidth on rental basis for five years, it said in a regulatory filing on.