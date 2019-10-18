Renault sales warning drags on European shares

How car ownership trends will pan out in the future
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
French carmaker Renault dragged European shares lower on Friday, while the sharpest contraction in the Chinese economy in nearly three decades exacerbated worries about slowing global growth.
Renault slumped 12.7 per cent to lowest since 2013 after the company cut its full-year revenue and profit forecast amid a broad-based slump in auto sales. The fall put the wider auto and auto parts index on course for its biggest percentage drop in two-and-a-half weeks, and pulled the Paris index down 0.2 per cent, lagging its European peers.
Adding to the gloom in the auto sector, Sweden's AB Volvo said demand for trucks would fall on both sides of the North Atlantic next year.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index was marginally lower, eyeing its third day of losses, but still on pace to end a volatile week, dominated by Brexit headlines, modestly higher.
Boris Johnson struck a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, sending the benchmark index to its highest in more than a year, but concerns remain about the deal getting through the British parliament. “Everyone is very tired of Brexit. People just want to get this done and look forward to other things, like negotiating a free trade deal,” said Stefan Koopman, senior market economist at Rabobank.
Uncertainty about UK's orderly exit from the EU and other geopolitical tensions, combined with slowing global growth, have rankled financial markets this year.
After a solid increase in the first quarter, gains in the STOXX 600 index have tapered off in the second and third. Fresh data on Friday showed China's economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter. Investor focus now turns to the third-quarter earnings season, which kicks off in earnest next week. An earnings recession in Europe is expected to deepen in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Early earnings reports, however, were a mixed bag, with weak results from the defence and retail sectors, but a strong report from Swedish medical technology group Getinge. Its shares jumped 16.3 per cent to the top of STOXX 600 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly core profit.
Thales, the largest European defence electronics company, dropped 3.5 per cent after lowering its 2019 revenue growth forecast, while yogurt maker Danone tumbled 6.2 per cent after narrowing its sales growth outlook for 2019.
London Stock Exchange rose 2.4 per cent after reporting a higher-than-expected third-quarter income ahead of the planned shareholder vote on its deal to buy data provider Refinitiv. The German index ticked higher, with help from Deutsche Post AG after Berenberg upgraded the stock to “buy”, while gains in banks propped up Spanish and Italian bourses.
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of Zee Entertainment, one of the largest players in the entertainment industry, ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains