Samvat 2076: These are the stock picks of top brokerages

As we approach Diwali, Samvat 2076, which marks the beginning of the Hindu calendar year, leading stock brokerages have started recommending stock picks for 2019-20.

This year has been a good year for stock markets as most mid and small-cap stocks took a sharp plunge. Even though benchmarks Nifty50 and the BSE Sensex are ruling near peak levels, this has been led by a few strong stocks such as HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The common picks of most brokerages this year are Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC and Hindustan Unilever.

Other picks that attracted some brokerage firms' attention are Affle India, APL Apollo Tubes, Polycab India, Dr Lal Path Labs, Spandhana Spoorthy and Garden Research Shipbuilders.

Here are the stocks broking houses recommend you buy:

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

For Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Hindustan Unilever and Titan are the large-cap picks, while Indian Hotels, M&M Financial Services, Ashok Leyland, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, JK Cement, Colgate, Petronet LNG and PI Industries are its mid-cap bets.

It also bets on Coal India, Motherson Sumi, Page Industries, LIC Housing Finance and Birla Corp as contra ideals.

IIFL Securities

IIFL Securities recommends Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance and L&T as its five large-cap picks and ABB, Gujarat Gas, Deepak Nitrite and Atul as its mid-cap favourites in Samvat 2076.

Nirmal Bang

APL Apollo Tubes, DCB Bank, India Metal Ferro Alloys, Jubilant Lifesciences, Polycab India, Anup Engineering and Welspun Corp

Aditya Birla Capital

Bharti Airtel, Dalmia Bharat, Dr Lal Path Labs, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Lombard, L&T, Marico, Phoenix Mills and Titan Company.

Sharekhan

Atul, Bata India, Colgate Palmolive, HCL Technologies, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, L&T, Mahanagar Gas, Polycab India, RIL, Spandana Spoorthy, UltraTech Cement,

Axis Securities

Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy's Labs, Aarti Industries, Mindtree, RITES, Dixon Tech and Lumax Industries.

Dolat Capital

Bharati Airtel, United Spirits, Navin Fluorine, ACC and Voltas.

India Nivesh Securities

Hindustan Unilever, RBL Bank, Bharat Electronics, Coal India and CanFin Homes.

Anand Rathi Securities

Reliance Nippon Life, Reliance Industries, ICICI Prudential Life, Bharat Electronics, HUL and Indraprastha Gas.

HDFC Securities

Affle India, Amber Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, BEML, Deepak Nitrite, Fairchem Speciality, Garden Research Shipbuilders, Muthoot Finance, SBI Life Insurance, Sudarshan Chemicals and UltraTech Cement.