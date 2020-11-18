SEBI asks NSE to hike its investor protection corpus to Rs 1,500 crore

Finally, market regulator SEBI has asked the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to increase the corpus in the investor protection fund to Rs 1,500 crore, from the current Rs 550 crore. The low IPF corpus has been a cause of concern for stock market investors, in the backdrop of rising defaults by stock brokers. In the past three years alone, broker defaults worth more than Rs 5,000 crore have hit the markets. The stock exchanges are required to settle investor dues from the IPF.

Further, SEBI would be working out a formula for stock exchanges to increase the IPF every year, sources said.

Speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on October 21, SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, expressed his concerns on the low IPF corpus maintained by the stock exchanges and said the regulator would take corrective measures. Tyagi made the comments while responding to a question from BusinessLine.

Currently, the BSE has Rs 784 crore in its IPF kitty, while NSE, that churns around 85 to 90 per cent higher volumes, has only Rs 594 crore. The annual profits and earnings of exchanges are way higher. NSE recently reported more than Rs 1,000 crore in revenues for the first six months of the current financial from operational income.

Also, given that broker defaults have been on the rise in the past couple of years, the funds would be woefully inadequate if every investor had to be paid. This is one of the reasons that the stock exchanges are delaying declaring brokers as defaulters and have even imposed a cap of Rs 25 lakh for pay-out to each investor. Clients can claim money from the stock exchanges only after a broker is officially declared a defaulter.

Annual review of IPF

The BSE on Tuesday said SEBI had directed the exchange to conduct an annual review to ascertain the adequacy of its investor protection fund (IPF), disclose the corpus on its website, and update the same on a monthly basis. A SEBI directive has also been sent to the Metropolitan Stock Exchange.

In a release, BSE said in a letter dated November 13, SEBI had asked it to enhance the effectiveness of IPF, in a revamp of the grievance redressal mechanism at stock exchanges with regard to clients of defaulting trading members (TMs). SEBI had asked it to implement the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for processing investor claims and the timeline for declaration of defaulter. It had also asked the exchange to disseminate the policy for processing of investor claims on its website, along with FAQs. SEBI has further asked BSE to give investors adequate advance notice about an amendment to the exchange policy for processing of investors’ claims.

Also read:

More SEBI chief rues low corpus of investor protection funds

Also read: