BSE Sensex increased by 495.67 pts, or 0.64 per cent, to trade at 78,549.19, and Nifty 50 rose 125.85 pts, or 0.53 per cent, to trade at 23,847.15 as of 12.35 pm.

Sectoral indices continued to trade in a mix. Nifty metal declined by 1.17 per cent to trade at 9,741.65. Nifty Media rose 2.05 per cent to trade at 2,032.25. Nifty oil & gas was up 0.94 per cent at 11,866.40, Nifty bank was up 0.47 per cent at 52,853.80, and PSU Bank (up by 0.37 per cent) at 7,371.70.

The major gainers on the NSE, as of 12.39 pm, were Ultratech Cement (2.96 per cent), Reliance Industries (2.41 per cent), Shriram Finance (1.55 per cent), Kotak Bank (1.52 per cent), and Maruti Suzuki (1.48 per cent). While, Hindalco (-1.68 per cent), Apollo Hospitals (-1.53 per cent), Bajaj Auto (-1.52 per cent), Tata Steel (-1.34 per cent), and M&M (-00.94 per cent) were major laggards.

The top five gainers in Nifty Bank stocks were AU Small Finance, Kotak Mahindra, Bandhan Bank,Federal Bank, and ICICI Bank, as of 12.58 pm.

A total of 3,905 stocks were traded on the BSE, as of 12.41 pm, of which 2,077 advanced, 1,679 declined, and 149 remained unchanged. The number of stocks that hit a 52-week high was 265, and 21 hit a 52-week low.

In addition, 290 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 176 in the lower circuit.

Shares of MBL Infrastructure (11.65 per cent), Supreme Power (11.42 per cent), Mazagon (5.06 per cent), and WABAG (2.60 per cent) were among those that hit a 52-week high on the NSE.

The board of LTIMindtree has approved the appointment of SN Subrahmanyan as its non-executive chairman with effect from June 27, 2024.

Bajaj do Brasil Comercio de Motocicletas Ltda, the wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto, has commenced production at its new manufacturing plant at Av do Turismo, Bairro Tarumã, Manaus, Brazil. The plant is equipped with engine and vehicle assembly as well as testing facilities and can manufacture 20,000 units per year in a single shift.

Bajaj Auto stock declined by 1.48 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹9,516.50 as of 12.56 pm.