Suzlon Group has secured an order for the development of a 103.95-MW wind power project for AMPIN Energy Transition Private Limited.
The company will install 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the client’s site in Fatehgarh district in Rajasthan.
JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are extremely happy to partner with AMPIN Energy Transition, one of India’s leading renewable energy transition platforms and independent power producers (IPP). I am glad that AMPIN Energy Transition has reaffirmed their faith in us for this crucial project in Rajasthan.“
Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, India Business, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted that this order is part of a larger hybrid project from SECI bids and C&I requirements.”
Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Managing Director and CEO, AMPIN Energy Transition, said, “We are at the forefront of India’s renewable energy revolution, steadfastly expanding the reach and impact of sustainable power.
Brokerage call
Suzlon Energy stock rose 2.47 per cent on the NSE as of 10.20 am to trade at ₹48.57.
Analysts of JM Financial have maintained their ‘buy’ call on the stock with a target price of ₹54, based on a 30x FY26E EPS.
