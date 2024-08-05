Suzlon Share Price Today / Suzlon Energy Stock Updates for August 5, 2024: Suzlon shares hit a 52-week high at ₹71.64 on the NSE in early trade on Monday. However, the stock closed 5% lower.

  • August 05, 2024 15:46

    Suzlon shares closing figures:

    Suzlon shares ended at ₹67.91 on the BSE, lower by 4.94%. The stock declined 4.99% on the NSE to close at ₹67.79.

  • August 05, 2024 15:11

    Suzlon shares trade 4.84% lower at ₹67.90 on the NSE as at 3.10 pm.

  • August 05, 2024 14:06

    Shares of Suzlon traded at ₹68.84 on the NSE, down by 3.52% as at 2.03 pm. 

    On the BSE, the stock declined by 3.54% to trade at ₹68.91.

  • August 05, 2024 13:04

    Suzlon shares hit the lower circuit at ₹67.78 on the NSE, lower by 5%.

  • August 05, 2024 11:56

    Suzlon shares declined 3.77% on the NSE to trade at ₹68.66 as at 11.55 am.

  • August 05, 2024 11:25

    Suzlon shares tumbled by 4.41% to trade at ₹68.20 as at 11.23 am.

  • August 05, 2024 10:41

    Suzlon shares declined by 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.65 as at 10.38 am.

  • August 05, 2024 10:37

    Suzlon shares hit ₹70 mark on July 31, 2024.

  • August 05, 2024 10:26

  • August 05, 2024 10:22

    Suzlon shares has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹71.64.

  • August 05, 2024 10:15

    Suzlon ​shares declines by 0.53% on the NSE to trade at ₹70.97 as at 10.13 am.

