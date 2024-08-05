Suzlon Share Price Today / Suzlon Energy Stock Updates for August 5, 2024: Suzlon shares hit a 52-week high at ₹71.64 on the NSE in early trade on Monday. However, the stock closed 5% lower.
- August 05, 2024 15:46
Suzlon shares closing figures:
Suzlon shares ended at ₹67.91 on the BSE, lower by 4.94%. The stock declined 4.99% on the NSE to close at ₹67.79.
- August 05, 2024 15:11
Suzlon shares trade 4.84% lower at ₹67.90 on the NSE as at 3.10 pm.
- August 05, 2024 14:06
Shares of Suzlon traded at ₹68.84 on the NSE, down by 3.52% as at 2.03 pm.
On the BSE, the stock declined by 3.54% to trade at ₹68.91.
- August 05, 2024 13:04
Suzlon shares hit the lower circuit at ₹67.78 on the NSE, lower by 5%.
- August 05, 2024 11:56
Suzlon shares declined 3.77% on the NSE to trade at ₹68.66 as at 11.55 am.
- August 05, 2024 11:25
Suzlon share price update: Suzlon shares tumbles over 4%
Suzlon shares tumbled by 4.41% to trade at ₹68.20 as at 11.23 am.
- August 05, 2024 10:41
Suzlon Energy stock in focus: Suzlon shares slip below ₹70 mark after hitting a 52-week high today at ₹71.64 on the NSE
Suzlon shares declined by 2.38% on the NSE, trading at ₹69.65 as at 10.38 am.
- August 05, 2024 10:37
Suzlon shares hit ₹70 mark on July 31, 2024.
- August 05, 2024 10:26
Sensex tumbles over 1200 pts
- August 05, 2024 10:22
Suzlon shares has hit a 52-week high on the NSE at ₹71.64.
- August 05, 2024 10:15
Suzlon share price update
Suzlon shares declines by 0.53% on the NSE to trade at ₹70.97 as at 10.13 am.
