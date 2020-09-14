TCS crosses ₹9-lakh cr market cap

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of ₹9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Ltd. The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at ₹2,492.30 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to ₹2,504.20 – its record high. On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at ₹2,489.20. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added ₹44,503.84 crore to its market valuation to reach ₹9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.