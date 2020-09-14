Stocks

TCS crosses ₹9-lakh cr market cap

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 14, 2020 Published on September 14, 2020

Tata Consultancy Services on Monday became the second Indian company to attain a market valuation of ₹9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Ltd. The stock of the software services firm gained 5 per cent to close at ₹2,492.30 on the BSE.

During the day, it jumped 5.49 per cent to ₹2,504.20 – its record high. On the NSE, it closed 4.84 per cent higher at ₹2,489.20. Helped by the surge in its share price, the company added ₹44,503.84 crore to its market valuation to reach ₹9,35,206.84 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

In volume terms, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 75 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
