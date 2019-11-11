The Gujarat Pollution Control Board grants temporary relief

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has granted temporary relief of of further 45 days on the closure order issued against Elantas Beck India Ltd's manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar (GIDC), Bharuch, Gujarat. The company is representing to the GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order and is doing all the necessary acts, deeds and things in that connection, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Elantas Beck slipped 1.09 per cent to ₹2,377 on the BSE.