Stocks

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board grants temporary relief

| Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has granted temporary relief of of further 45 days on the closure order issued against Elantas Beck India Ltd's manufacturing plant at Ankleshwar (GIDC), Bharuch, Gujarat. The company is representing to the GPCB for permanent revocation of the closure order and is doing all the necessary acts, deeds and things in that connection, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Elantas Beck slipped 1.09 per cent to ₹2,377 on the BSE.

Published on November 11, 2019
Gujarat
pollution
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Bank of Baroda shares gain over 3 per cent on higher Q2 earnings