United Breweries (₹1,111.6): Buy

India goes bananas over export prospects
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The stock of United Breweries Limited, which has largely been moving in a sideways trend for the past few months, is currently showing fresh signs of upward momentum and in the short-term, the stock is likely to post more gains.
The scrip slumped from its February high of ₹1,356 and by the mid-March, it marked a low of ₹749.5, thereby losing about 45 per cent. It gradually recovered from that level but since early June, the stock entered a consolidation phase i.e. it has oscillating between ₹950 and ₹1,070. But last week, the stock broke out of the upper boundary of the range, opening the door for further strengthening. Also, it made a six-month high of ₹1,166.9 last Thursday, before softening to the current level of ₹1,111.6.
The positivity is supported by the daily relative strength indicator as it has risen along with the stock. Also, the moving average convergence divergence indicator is now signalling fresh signs of bullish momentum. Hence, traders can go long with stop-loss at ₹1,070 with potential target at ₹1,190.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
September futures breached ₹3,000, turning the outlook negative
If businesses leave price risks unattended, costs will shoot up and may derail profits
The global copper market could be on the cusp of a historic supply squeeze as Chinese demand runs red hot and ...
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...