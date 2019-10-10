What to watch: USFDA nod may buoy Cadila Healthcare

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final approval from the US heath regulator (USFDA) to market generic cholesterol-lowering Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets with strength of 625 mg. The product will be manufactured at the group’s formulations facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The medication is be given along with proper diet and exercise to lower cholesterol levels. The group has 273 approvals and has so far filed over 360 ANDAs.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
The slowdown in the industry has beaten down the stock. This may be an opportune time to accumulate it
With rise in power consumption, there is scope for growth in volumes traded. But structural issues need to be ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...