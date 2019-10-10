What to watch: USFDA nod may buoy Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare Ltd on Wednesday said it has received the final approval from the US heath regulator (USFDA) to market generic cholesterol-lowering Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets with strength of 625 mg. The product will be manufactured at the group’s formulations facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. The medication is be given along with proper diet and exercise to lower cholesterol levels. The group has 273 approvals and has so far filed over 360 ANDAs.