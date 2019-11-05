What to watch: USFDA warning may keep Cadila in focus

Cadila Healthcare on Monday said it has received a warning letter from the USFDA for its Moraiya-based formulation facility. The company said it has already taken multiple steps after the inspection by the USFDA and would continue to take all necessary steps in future as well to ensure that the health regulator is fully satisfied with its remediation of the above facility. The warning letter does not affect the existing business of the company in the US, Cadila Healthcare added.