Stocks

What to watch: USFDA warning may keep Cadila in focus

| Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 05, 2019

Cadila Healthcare on Monday said it has received a warning letter from the USFDA for its Moraiya-based formulation facility. The company said it has already taken multiple steps after the inspection by the USFDA and would continue to take all necessary steps in future as well to ensure that the health regulator is fully satisfied with its remediation of the above facility. The warning letter does not affect the existing business of the company in the US, Cadila Healthcare added.

Published on November 05, 2019
stock activity
Cadila Healthcare Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Grasim Industries (Buy)