Vakrangee Limited partners with Choice Equity Broking to offer online trading service

Vakrangee Limited has partnered with Choice Equity Broking Private Limited to offer complete online trading services across its platform (physical network and digital app). This tie-up will provide a complete bouquet of financial solutions to the customers across the country.

Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd. said, “In order to evolve as a vibrant organization matching customer expectations with various innovative banking and financial products, Vakrangee is now launching on-line trading facility through Jiffy Trading App by Choice Equity. Our partnership strengthens and enhances Vakrangee reach to provide comprehensive Finance solutions to a wider customer base.”

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Choice which gives us a big opportunity to bring value to the customers. This alliance will further boost our strategy of expanding the bouquet of services available at our exclusive Nextgen Vakrangee Kendras.”