Stocks

Mangalam Organics may gain as tax dispute solved

| Updated on March 10, 2020 Published on March 11, 2020

Mangalam Organics, which had applied for settlement under “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” scheme for tax dues under the Central Excise Act, 1944, said the dues now are settled at ₹5.12 crore and it paid the settlement amount on Monday. For long, the case has been pending before the Mumbai High Court for ₹13.42 crore. Following this, the appeal pending with the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has also been settled with nil liability and penalty, it said.

Published on March 11, 2020
Mangalam Organics Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Music Broadcast to turn ex-bonus on Thursday