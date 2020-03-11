Mangalam Organics may gain as tax dispute solved

Mangalam Organics, which had applied for settlement under “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas” scheme for tax dues under the Central Excise Act, 1944, said the dues now are settled at ₹5.12 crore and it paid the settlement amount on Monday. For long, the case has been pending before the Mumbai High Court for ₹13.42 crore. Following this, the appeal pending with the Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has also been settled with nil liability and penalty, it said.