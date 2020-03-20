Stocks

What to watch: Will Polycab flare up on forming subsidiary?

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

Polycab India on Thursday said it has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Polycab Electricals & Electronics Private Limited with an authorised capital of ₹15 crore. The new entity will be in the business of manufacturing and trading of wires and cables and electrical and electronics consumer products. The move is aimed at expanding its business activities in the Indian market, the company said in the statement. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments.

Stocks to Watch
Polycab India Ltd
