Will Siemens declining trend in PAT arrested?

The board of Siemens will meet on Tuesday to consider the audited financial results along with segment-wise report for the financial year ended September 30, 2019 and recommendation of a dividend on equity shares, if any. Shareholders would keenly watch the management comments and key financial ratios, as Siemens has been posting a decline in profits. Siemens had posted a PAT of ₹893.90 crore in FY18 and revenues of ₹3,198.40 crore.