Zen Technologies Limited has secured a ₹46 crore Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) from India’s Ministry of Defence, the company announced today. The five-year agreement, which includes 18 per cent GST, covers the maintenance of simulators designed and developed by Zen.

The contract reinforces Zen’s ongoing partnership with the Ministry of Defence and highlights the company’s position in the defense simulation sector. This deal ensures continued support for critical defense assets, focusing on maintaining operational readiness.

Zen Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, has over 30 years of experience in military training and anti-drone solutions. The firm specializes in manufacturing land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment, and anti-drone systems.

With a dedicated R&D facility recognized by the Indian government, Zen has filed for more than 155 patents, with over 75 granted. The company has delivered over 1000 training systems worldwide, solidifying its presence in the global defense technology market.

This contract further cements Zen’s role as a key player in India’s defense technology landscape, particularly in simulation and training systems.

