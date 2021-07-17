Zomato threatens to dethrone ITC as the meme stock

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Comedians, punsters and meme makers are dishing out jokes with great relish at the expense of food delivery service firm Zomato during its IPO season. Not only has the Zomato IPO logged the highest number of retail applications, but it’s probably ousted ITC from its perch as the most joked about stock.
Comedian Atul Khatri tweeted: “Zomato’s IPO Valuation touches ₹60,000 crores. Next time Zomato delivery guy comes home – please ask him for a tip.”
A meme that really went viral was one that showed a crowded Mumbai local train with the inscription: “Zomato IPO is like Virar Local – people outside want to get in, people inside want to get out.”
The last few days, WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook have been inundated with Zomato IPO jokes.
The start-up itself, known for its cheeky notifications, contributed to the humorous flood with its “mere ko dhak dhak ho raha hai” tweet. That in turn spawned a host of repartees from other brands – with Dunzo, Zerodha and even rival Swiggy chipping in. Kotak Securities piped up with “Chill karo, hamare saath subah ki ChaIPO”.
But while Zomato’s public offering may have triggered off a veritable meme fest, the Indian bourses – be they bullish or bearish – have always inspired great humour. “Not sure, if I am trading better, or the market has stopped going down,” went one tweet by an investor recently when many a blue chip stock was on song.
Cricket and movies may be the biggest muse of meme creators, but the stock-markets are not far behind, if you follow the right handles.
Follow a few investors and you will soon come to speed on inside jokes about brokers and their favourite stocks – there are even parody accounts ribbing brokers who have their stock favourites, especially ITC. “Utho ITC, Nifty 16,000 pahunch gaya hai,” goes a viral tweet riffing on the the Salim-Anarkali series.
If Wall Street Memes is a thing, Dalal Street is not lagging behind. As one wit put it, “ Mumbai’s Dalal Street is the only place where people come in a BMW to take advice on how to make more money from those who come by local trains.”
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
It’s the birth anniversary of French painter, Paul Delaroche whose paintings of historical scenes were hugely ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...