Infosys Ltd has said its FY25 revenue growth is likely to between 1 and 3 per cent. The company also missed estimates on the US Dollar revenue, margin and profit front. The profit optically looks a beat but that is due to an other income component. It also declared a total dividend of ₹28 per share. The ADR slipped nearly 2.5 per cent at the NYSE.

ITC Infotech India, a wholly owned subsidiary of ITC Ltd, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in Blazeclan Technologies Pvt. Ltd for ₹485 crore. The deal is expected to be closed in the next six to eight weeks. Blazeclan is a partner with AWS, Snowflake and has expertise in cloud migration and digital services.

Prominent apparel company Gokaldas Exports has announced the commencement of its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) on Thursday. The company has fixed the floor price at ₹789.99 and plans to raise up to ₹600 crore. The stock on Thursday closed at ₹815 on the NSE.

Engineering solutions provider Axiscades Technologies Ltd on Thursday said Care Ratings has upgraded its ratings on the company’s long-term bank facilities, on account of factors, including improvement in capital structure and stable operational performance. “Care Ratings has upgraded its long-term bank facilities at CARE A- with a stable outlook and short-term facilities at CARE A2+ from CARE BBB+ - stable and CARE A2, respectively,” Axiscades Technologies said in a statement.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers has announced the successful launch of Bengaluru’s 1st Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Zen. The project witnessed an outstanding response from homebuyers, with over 150 homes booked within just 2 days, that is about 65 per cent of the launched inventory. This remarkable achievement, totaling over ₹350 crore in value, underscores the growing demand for sustainable living solutions in Bengaluru, it said in a statement.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Turkish Engineering Consulting and Contracting-TUMAS India Pvt Ltd. The contract is for partnership and collaboration in public transportation projects and infrastructure projects in India.

