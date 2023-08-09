Shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar will remain in focus on reports that the former is exploring selling its stake in Adani Wilmar.

Singer India has informed the exchanges that BIS Certification Marks License granted to its vendor for use of the BIS Standard Mark (ISi mark) on Household Zig-Zag Sewing Machine is put under suspension due to discrepancies observed with regard to the operation of the license by authorities. This will effect its ability to import and sell Singer Branded Household Zig-Zag Sewing Machine.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the combination involving the acquisition of 90% of the shareholding of HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited by Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Infinity Partners and Defati Investments Holding B.V.

The board of Netlink Solutions, subject to alteration of the objects clause, in-principally approved a proposal to incorporate/open/establish a subsidiary in the United States of America (the USA) for the purpose of business of the Company.

Lupin has informed the exchanges that Novel Laboratories Inc, a US-based-based subsidiary has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for fluocinolone acetonide oil, a generic equivalent of DermaSmoothe/FS, of Hill Dermaceuticals Inc. Fluocinolone acetonide oil had estimated annual sales of $10 million in the US as per IQVIA MAT June 2023. Fluocinolone acetonide oil is a body oil used to treat eczema, a skin condition.

Capital India Finance said that Vineet Kumar Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, and Rachna Dikshit, independent woman director, have resigned from their positions with effect from the close of business hours of August 8.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation will seek shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through issuance of bonds on a private placement basis in the domestic market. The company has listed a resolution for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 30 to raise funds up to Rs 12,000 crore, according to a notice.

The buyback offer of Aarti Drugs will open today and end on August 17. The company plans to buyback up to 6,65,000 shares, representing 0.72 per cent of the existing paid-up capital, for ₹900 a share through tender route. The company has fixed August 4 as the recorded to identify eligible shareholder to participate in the buyback offer.

Zee Learn has signed a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction to settle its obligations with respect to loans borrowed by certain trusts and entities. “Till the time the loans are settled in terms thereof and the legal proceedings initiated in connection therewith are either settled/withdrawn, the matters covered under the legal proceedings remain sub judice,” the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.

Results Calendar: Abbott India, Agarwal Fortune, AMS Polymers, Apollo Finvest, ATV Projects, Boba Arts, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bajaj Steel, Bata India, BDH Industries, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, BL Kashyap, BLS International, Blue Chip Tex, Bombay Dyeing, BPL Pharma, Bright Brothers, Bansal Roofing, BSL, Burnpur Cement, Chaman Setia, CARE Ratings, Dhunseri Tea, Divgi Torqtransfer, Dreamfolks Services, Dutton Polymers, Dynamatic Technologies, Easy Fincorp, eClerx Services, EID Parry, Emami Paper, FDC, Fedder Electric, Gandhi Tube, GMR Power & Urban, Granules India, GTL Infra, Igarashi, Ind Swift Lab, Indo wind, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, JB Chemicals, Kalyan Jewellers India, Lumax, Max Financial Services, Natco Pharma, PI Industries, Rajapalayam Mills, Ratnamani Metals, Reliance Power, Sandhar Technologies, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shankara Building Products, SJVN, Sula Vineyards, Sunteck Realty, Tata Power Company, Taj GVK, Trent, Thomas Cook, Varroc, V-Guard, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Zuari Agro Chemicals will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 9.

