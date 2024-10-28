Renew Exim DMCC, a Adani Group firm, has entered into an agreement to acquire 46.64 percent stake in engineering and construction firm ITD Cementation India from its promoters for Rs 3,204 crore at Rs 400 per share, the company announced in a stock exchange notification. It also made an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent stake in ITD Cementation from public shareholders at Rs 571.68 per share, amounting to Rs 2,553 crore if fully subscribed.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary named Celeritas International FZCO (CIFZCO) in the United Arab Emirates. The subsidiary has been established with a paid-up share capital of AED 100,000 and will operate in the general trading business.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha) will launch nearly 8 million square feet of residential space in the second half of this fiscal with an estimated sales value of Rs 10,000 crore, as part of its strategy to expand the business.In its latest investors presentation, Macrotech Developers said it has launched a 3.6 million square feet area during the April-September period of this fiscal, with an estimated sales bookings potential of Rs 6,130 crore. During the second half of this fiscal, the company is targeting to launch a 7.9 million square feet area, having a revenue potential of Rs 10,000 crore. These projects will be launched in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru where the company has a significant presence.

Piramal Pharma is utilising a capex of about $ 85 million for various initiatives, including capacity expansion, maintenance and de-bottlenecking of CDMO sites, in the current fiscal, according to its Chairperson Nandini Piramal. The Mumbai-headquartered firm, which aims to cross $ 2 billion in revenue by FY30, has already invested around $ 30 million in the first half of the ongoing fiscal on the initiatives “We expect the capex this year to be at a similar level as last year, which is about USD 85 million,” Piramal told PTI in an interaction.

Realty firm Signature Global has awarded a Rs 1,203 crore contract to Capacit’e Infraprojects Ltd to construct its housing project in Gurugram. “The contract worth Rs 1,203 crore has been entrusted to the renowned construction company Capacit’e Infraprojects,” it added. Spanning 14.382 acres, this project has a total of 608 units. The company will develop this project in two phases.

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued a show cause notice (SCN) to Axis Bank and its subsidiaries in a case related to stake buy in Max Life Insurance. Meanwhile, Max Financial Services Ltd, the holding company of Max Life Insurance, also said a few directors and a few key managerial personnel of the company (in each case, ‘both past and present) have received a SCN through email from SEBI. Earlier this year, the Axis Bank’s board of directors approved the proposal to acquire Max Life shares, raising Axis entities’ total holding in the insurance firm to 19.99 per cent from 19.02 per cent. The SCN is being reviewed and will be filing responses to the SCN with Sebi as the said transactions were undertaken with requisite regulatory approvals, it said.

Among the major companies that declared results post market hours on Friday included ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, CDSL, InterGlobe Aviation, Coal India, Jaiprakash Ventures, REC, JK Cement, DLF, Gensol Engineering, UTI Asset Management Co and GMR Infrastructure and Power.

The board of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has approved the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in FP Ampere Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fourth Partner Energy, for ₹2 crore. As a result of this acquisition, FP Ampere Energy has now become an associate company of Avenue Supermarts.

The Board of BPCL approved a joint venture agreement between the company and Oil India to develop a city gas distribution (CGD) project in Arunachal Pradesh. The joint venture will have equal shareholding, with BPCL and Oil India each holding a 50 per cent stake.

Thermax has announced its strategic acquisition of Buildtech Products India Private Limited for approximately ₹72 crore (subject to final adjustments). This move strengthens Thermax’s position in the construction chemicals market. Known for manufacturing critical construction chemicals—including admixtures, accelerators, and capsules—Buildtech Products serves essential sectors such as tunnels, infrastructure, and railways, all of which are experiencing substantial demand in India’s infrastructure push.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that it has won a new significant order from the France-headquartered intergovernmental body – the ITER organisation for deployment of critical advanced technologies for assembly of ports and complex parts with the Vacuum Vessel at the world’s largest nuclear fusion project at Cadarache in Southern France.

KRN HVAC Products, a subsidiary of KRN Heat Exchanger, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan for a major investment of ₹1,000 crore. The investment will be directed toward establishing a state-of-the-art heat exchanger manufacturing project in Kotputli-Behror, Rajasthan. The project is expected to create 600 direct jobs and is scheduled to commence production in 2024.

The Coastal Aquaculture Authority has approved 16 products of Kings Infra’s Aquaculture Healthcare Division in its published list of CAA Approved Antibiotic-free Aquaculture Inputs for a period of 15 years.

Sprayking’s subsidiary, Narmadesh Industries has won an important export order for brass billets from a renowned Dubai company for a value of $25 million.

Godrej Properties has emerged as the highest bidder and has secured the Letter of Intent to develop a group housing plot at Golf Course Road in Gurugram through an e-auction.

Results calendar: Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Adani Power, Indian Oil, Ambuja Cements, Punjab National Bank, Suzlon Energy, BHEL, Bharti Hexacom, Indian Bank, JSW Infrastructure, Motilal Oswal, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Ajanta Pharma, LIC Housing, Indraprastha Gas. Gillette India, Poly Medicure, Sumitomo Chemical, Pfizer, Firstsource Solutions, Anant Raj, CAMS, Aditya Birla AMC, Kalpataru Projects, JBM Auto, LMW, KFin Tech, Indegene, Railtel Corp, Vesuvius India, Sapphire Foods, Elantas Beck, Quess Corp, Shriram Pistons, Shree Renuka Sugar, Arvind, Gallant Ispat, Maharashtra Seamless, Arvind Fashions, Paradeep Phosphates, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Sudarshan Chemicals, NESCO, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, SIS, Aarti Pharma, Skipper, J Kumar Infra, Heidelberg Cement, CarTrade, Greenply Inds, NOCIL, Supriya Lifescience, LG Balkrishnan, Styrenix, Shaily Engg, Jain Irrigation, Paras Defence, IRB InvIT, Servotech Power Systems, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Spandana Sphoorty, Kalyani Steels, ADF Foods, Stove Kraft, Deep Inds, Nilkamal, PTC India, Ram Ratna Wires, Hester Biosciences, Wheels India, Jindal Drilling Solutions, Bharat Wire, Mangalore Chemicals, Punjab Chemicals, TV Today, Dwarikesh Sugar, InfoBeans Tech, Gandhi Special Tubes, Chemcon Speciality, Bhageria Inds, Galaxy Bearing, SEMAC Consultants.