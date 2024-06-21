Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s shares were up by 0.82 per cent after the company reported that it entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to commercialize the novel gastrointestinal drug, Takeda (Vonoprazan), in India.

Voltapraz, an orally active potassium competitive acid blocker (PCAB), is used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders.

The agreement grants Sun Pharma non-exclusive patent licensing rights to market Vonoprazan tablets, available in 10 mg and 20 mg dosages, in India. Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business at Sun Pharma, stated that the partnership aims to provide a new treatment option for managing gastrointestinal conditions.

The company reported that GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) is a prevalent condition in India, affecting between 5% to 28.5% of the population. The risk factors include age, BMI, diet, and lifestyle choices such as tobacco and alcohol use.

Vonoprazan, developed by Takeda, was approved by the US FDA in November 2023, including the treatment of erosive esophagitis and Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection. The drug works by inhibiting potassium ion binding to the proton pump in gastric parietal cells, reducing gastric acid secretion.

The shares were up by 0.82 per cent to ₹1482 at 10.41 am on the BSE.