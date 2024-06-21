Drugmakers Cipla and Sun Pharma have signed non-exclusive patent license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, respectively, for ‘Vonoprazan’ for India. The drug is used to treat acid-related illnesses among patients.

Cipla and Sun Pharma will independently commercialise the drug in India under their respective trademark brands. Earlier this month, Torrent Pharma had also inked a similar agreement on the same drug.

Vonoprozan (oral tablets) is a novel potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), used for the treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD). Vonoprozan is also used in treating disorders such as erosive oesophagitis, gastric ulcer, duodenal ulcer, peptic ulcer, gastro-oesophageal reflux, reflux oesophagitis and Helicobacter pylori eradication, a note from Cipla said.

