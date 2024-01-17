Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Bayer have signed an agreement to market and distribute a second brand of finerenone in the country.

Bayer has granted non-exclusive rights to Sun Pharma to market and distribute a second brand of finerenone named Lyvelsa.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business at Sun Pharma, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Bayer to provide patients access to a new treatment which slows down the progression of chronic kidney disease and reduces the risk of kidney failure associated with Type-2 diabetes. This partnership underscores our commitment to make innovative medicines available to patients in India.”

Shweta Rai, Country Division Head (CDH) for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Business in South Asia, said, “With the introduction of a second brand of finerenone in India, through our partnership with Sun Pharma, we are advancing Bayer’s commitment of making healthcare accessible to as many patients as possible.”

Sun Pharma stock declined by 1.18 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹1,297.90 as of 2.34 pm.

