Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a division of Piramal Pharma Ltd, has launched 10mg/10mL (1 mg/mL) concentration of Zinc Sulfate for Injection USP in the US.

The launch will enable further expansion of the existing Zinc Sulfate Injection product line and the overall generic injectables portfolio, a regulatory filing by Piramal Pharma said.

Peter DeYoung, Chief Executive Officer of Piramal Global Pharma, said, “This launch aligns with our core mission of supplying the market with medication that plays a crucial role in saving and enhancing patients’ lives. The introduction of Zinc Sulfate Injection expands our US portfolio of injectable products, complementing our inhaled anaesthesia offerings.”

The Piramal Pharma stock traded at ₹139.45, up by 0.90 per cent on the NSE as of 9:36 am.