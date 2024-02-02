Tata Power Solar Systems Limited’s shares were up 0.20 per cent after the company reportedly facilitated over ₹3,500 crore in customer financing for solar projects over the past 4.5 years. The company informed, partnering with more than 20 financial institutions, TPSSL supports solar adoption by offering tailored financing solutions, covering residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

The company’s financial models, designed for minimal upfront investment and long-term returns, have financed over 2,200 commercial and industrial projects valued at approximately ₹3,400 crore. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, and Rajasthan lead in availing these financing solutions.

The shares were up 0.20 per cent to ₹388.95 at 1.33 pm on the BSE.