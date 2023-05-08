Trust Group, a full-service financial house, has announced the launch of its second scheme under Athena Investments, a category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), that plans to raise ₹1,000 crore in the first year and is an open-ended long-only equity AIF.

The AIF is focused on improving equity returns by using a core-satellite approach to investing, and the core portfolio should comprise secular growth businesses that have pristine financials and shareholder-focussed management to generate consistent compounding returns, said the company.

“The EEF is our second offering, which helps clients invest in a long-term portfolio of quality companies, while using proprietary strategies in the F&O space to generate alpha. The plan is to raise ₹1,000 crore in the first year. This is an open-ended fund, and we will be accepting subscriptions until we believe that the expected returns are not compromised due to investment velocity,” said Vineet Bagri, CEO, who will manage Athena Investments AIF. He was the Managing Partner of Trust Plutus Wealth (India) Pvt Ltd and has over 24 years of experience across banks, NBFCs and advisory.

The fund has no lock-in and no exit load, with a monthly exit option for investors. The objective of this fund is to generate an alpha of 3 per cent over the long-only equity portfolio. EEF’s investment universe is the top 200 listed companies by market capitalisation. Portfolio weights and positions will be actively managed.

The AIF is advised by an advisory committee that cumulatively has more than 100 years of investing experience. The fund aims to raise capital from resident and non-resident Indians, high net-worth individuals (HNIs), banks, accredited investors, corporates, and trusts.

The fund is currently open for subscription and the first offer period ends on May 5, 2023; after which the fund will accept subscriptions every month, three days prior to monthly options expiration.