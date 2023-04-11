Capital market regulator SEBI has introduced a direct plan in alternative investment funds to provide flexibility for investors, bring transparency in expenses and curb mis-selling.

Starting in May, all schemes of AIFs shall have an option of a Direct Plan which will not charge any distribution or placement fee.

Moreover, AIFs have to ensure that investors who approach them through a SEBI registered intermediary should be on-boarded only on Direct Plan if the intermediary charges a separate advisory and portfolio management fee, said SEBI in a circular issued on Tuesday.

Also read Cyient DLM gets SEBI nod for ₹740-cr IPO

Also read: SEBI lays down advertisement code for investment advisers and research analysts

Category III AIFs shall charge distribution and placement fees, if any, to investors only on an equal trail basis and no upfront fee will be charged to investors, it said.

Further, any fee paid has to be charged only from the management fee received by the managers of such Category III AIFs, SEBI added.

Category I and II AIFs may pay up to one-third of the total distribution and placement fee to distributors upfront and the remaining has to be paid on an equal trail basis over the tenure of the fund, it added.

Also read: SEBI probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations