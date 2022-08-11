WhiteOak AMC raises ₹550 crore via maiden Flexicap NFO

WhiteOak Capital Asset Management, the recent entrant to mutual fund business, has collected about ₹550 crore through its maiden equity fund offer of Flexicap.

Despite volatile market conditions and a near 40-per cent decline in gross equity inflows, this fund garnered significant interest from investors and intermediaries. The NFO has appealed to investors in India and internationally.

While over 2,000 distributors were on-boarded, nearly a third of the contribution came from B-30 cities in India. About 25,000 unique investors across 350 locations participated in this Flexicap fund, said the asset management company.

The fund aims to build an active, well-diversified portfolio, representing a cross-section of companies across major industries, economic sectors and market-cap segments, it added.