NLC India Renewables Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NLC India Ltd, has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with an aggregate capacity of 250 MW/500 MWh, with complete two cycles of charging/discharging for on-demand usage,” the PSU said in a filing to the BSE The projects will be implemented under the build-own-operate model with viability gap funding support, it said.

Bajel Projects Ltd. has received a significant order from PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) through its special purpose vehicle, MEL Power Transmission Ltd, for a power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh. The order falls under the company’s “Ultra-Mega” classification, which means the total value is at least ₹400 crore or more, including GST.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has successfully commissioned two of its key strategic projects: a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, and an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline from Hedri to Konsari.

Zodiac Energy has successfully commissioned the Solar Power Plant of 3.003 MWp at Village - Lodpa, Tal - Dantiwada, Dist- Banskantha, Gujarat,

NTPC has said that the 245 MW power capacity at Plot-3 of Nokh Solar PV in Rajasthan has become fully operational, with the start of commercial electricity supply from the second and last 52 MW. The first part, 193 MW, started commercial operation on June 9, 2025, according to a regulatory filing. In a separate disclosure, the company said its board had approved the proposal to raise up to ₹18,000 crore through the issuance of NCDs or bonds on private placement in the domestic market.

ACME Solar Holdings has inked a pact with state-owned NHPC to supply 250 MW of electricity from a renewable energy project in Rajasthan. The power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed at a tariff of Rs 4.56 per kWh for a minimum annual Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) of 40 per cent and to meet 90 per cent of peak power requirement of 4 hours daily, according to a company statement. ACME Solar Holdings Ltd (ACME Solar) signed a 25-year PPA with NHPC Limited, an AAA-rated central government enterprise, for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in Rajasthan, the company said.

Appellate tribunal NCLAT has quashed an NCLT order that denied permission to the lenders of debt-ridden Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure to start a fresh bidding process. The development has come as a relief to JSW Energy, which sought permission to participate in the insolvency resolution process of Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (RCRIPL), an ancillary company of KSK Mahanadi. JSW Energy has already acquired KSK Mahanadi Power, a 3,600 MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh, for Rs 16,084 crore through the insolvency process earlier in March this year.

