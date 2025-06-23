Trending Stocks Today, ONGC Share Price, BEL Share Price, Waaree Energies Share Price Today Updates June 23, 2025: Catch live updates on these stocks

Why were these stocks trending today?

Bharat Electronics stock extended gains on bagging additional orders worth ₹585 crore. Shares end 3% higher.

Shares of ONGC in focus. Company made a significant headway in controlling the gas blowout at the Assam well. ANI reported on June 20, 2025, that according to ONGC, a new, safer, and more practical plan was in motion to control the leak and the capping of well started on Saturday. Stock closed flat on Monday.

Waaree Energies undertook realignment of certain components of the planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. Shares were down nearly 2%.

Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director and CEO of the Company, said, “We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned.”

