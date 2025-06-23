Trending Stocks Today, ONGC Share Price, BEL Share Price, Waaree Energies Share Price Today Updates June 23, 2025: Catch live updates on these stocks
Why were these stocks trending today?
Bharat Electronics stock extended gains on bagging additional orders worth ₹585 crore. Shares end 3% higher.
Shares of ONGC in focus. Company made a significant headway in controlling the gas blowout at the Assam well. ANI reported on June 20, 2025, that according to ONGC, a new, safer, and more practical plan was in motion to control the leak and the capping of well started on Saturday. Stock closed flat on Monday.
Waaree Energies undertook realignment of certain components of the planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. Shares were down nearly 2%.
Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director and CEO of the Company, said, “We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned.”
- 16:18 | June 23, 2025
- 16:15 | June 23, 2025
ONGC share price live: Shares end flat
- 16:14 | June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies stock price live: Shares end 2% lower
- 15:47 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Shares end 3% higher
BEL stock ended 3.15% positive on the BSE at ₹420.90, hitting a 52-week high of ₹422.45 after opening at ₹411.40 from the previous close of ₹408.05.
The mcap stood at ₹3.07 lakh crore.
- 15:41 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 end lower
Sensex settled 511.38 pts or 0.62% lower at 81,896.79 and Nifty 50 declined 140.50 pts or 0.56% to 24,971.90. IT and auto indexes lagged the most, while Nifty media rose 4%.
- 15:10 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates, trending stocks today: BEL lead gainers of Nifty 50
Top gainers on the NSE as at 3.05 pm:
Trent (+3.87%), BEL (+3.04%), Hindalco (+1.84%), Bajaj Finance (+1.22%), Adani Enterprises (+1.09%)
Top losers:
Infosys (-2.45%), L&T (-2.05%), HCL Tech (-2.02%), Hero Motocorp (-1.91%), M&M (-1.52%)
- 15:04 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates: About 30-mins ahead of market close | 1,798 stocks advanced as against 2,207 stock that declined on BSE
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 23, 2025, were 1,798 against 2,207 stocks that declined, and 204 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,209. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 101, and those that hit a 52-week low was 82. A total of 252 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 272 in the lower circuit.
- 14:35 | June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies stock live: Shares down 1%
Shares of Waaree Energies traded 1.37% lower on the NSE at ₹2,948 as at 2.34 pm.
- 13:56 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Mcap stood at ₹3,07,083.81 crore.
- 13:41 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates: Mid-market | Sensex reclaims 82,100 level. Top movers - Trent, BEL, Adani stocks lead gainers, IT stocks tank after Accenture results
Top movers today June 23: Sensex reclaims 82,100 level amid Iran-Israel conflict, oil prices spike, Trent, BEL, Adani stocks lead gainers, IT stocks tank after Accenture Q3 results
Top gainers, losers intraday: Shares of Trent, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports lead the gainers of Nifty 50, while Infosys, Hero Motocorp, HCL Technologies, M&M and TCS were major laggards in the mid-trading session. BEL, Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti Airtel, MCX and Max Financial Services were among 37 stocks that hit 52-week high. Ola Electric, Orient Cement and Protean eGov shares and 31 others hit 52-week low.
- 13:39 | June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies stock live: Shares down 1%
Shares of Waaree Energies declined 1.04% on the NSE to ₹2,958 as at 1.38 pm.
- 13:35 | June 23, 2025
ONGC share price live: Shares flat
Shares of ONGC traded at ₹252.13 as at 1.35 pm on the NSE. The stock moderated between day’s high of ₹255.49 and a low of ₹250.33.
- 13:34 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Shares up 3%
Shares of BEL rose 2.88% on the NSE to ₹420 as at 1.34 pm.
- 12:27 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Shares gain 3%
Shares of BEL surged 2.72% on the NSE to ₹419.35 as at 12.26 pm, leading the gainers of Nifty 50.
Day’s high: ₹420.35 (also 52-week high)
Day’s low: ₹409.05
- 11:56 | June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies shares drop 1.39% after strategic manufacturing realignment announcement
Waaree Energies Ltd shares declined 1.39 per cent to ₹2,947.50 on Monday morning following the company’s announcement of strategic realignment of its planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. The stock opened at ₹2,962 against the previous close of ₹2,989 and touched a high of ₹3,008 before retreating to an intraday low of ₹2,926.40.
- 11:28 | June 23, 2025
ONGC share price live: Shares flat
Shares of ONGC traded at ₹251.34 on the NSE as at 11.27 am.
- 10:49 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Shares up over 2%
Bharat Electronics stock gained 2.33% on the NSE to ₹417.75, hitting a high of ₹418.45.
Upper circuit: ₹449.05
Lower circuit: ₹367.45
- 10:26 | June 23, 2025
ONGC share price live: Company to provide corporate guarantee of up to $412 million for fundraise by OVL overseas IFSC
- 10:21 | June 23, 2025
ONGC share price live: Shares trade flat
Shares of ONGC traded flat on the NSE at ₹251.76 against the previous close of ₹251.89 and the day’s open at ₹253.01.
- 10:19 | June 23, 2025
BEL share price live: Shares rise on bagging new contracts
Bharat Electronics stock rose 1.69% on the NSE to ₹415.15, hitting a 52-week high of ₹416.90 in early trade.
The stock opened at ₹411 against previous close of ₹408.25. It had extended gains for second trading session on bagging additional orders worth ₹585 crore.
- 10:16 | June 23, 2025
Waaree Energies share price live: Shares in red
Waaree Energies stock traded 1.12% lower on the NSE as at 10.15 am at ₹2,955.50.
The stock opened at ₹2,962 against the previous close of ₹2,989.
The company had passed a board resolution on realignment of certain components of its planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies.
“This decision is aimed at accelerating project momentum, optimizing resource utilization, and ensuring timely execution in line with our IPO objectives. We want to emphasize that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned. Our commitment to Odisha remains strong. We continue to recognize the immense potential of the state and are grateful for the proactive support extended by the Odisha Government. Odisha continues to hold a significant and strategic place in our long-term business roadmap, and we are actively exploring meaningful avenues for collaboration that advance both state and national renewable energy goals. These adjustments reflect our operational agility and ongoing efforts to position Waaree Energies for sustainable growth, while keeping Odisha as an important and integral part of our future plans,” Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director and CEO of the Company, said.
Published on June 23, 2025
