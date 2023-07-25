Wright Research has launched quant-based portfolio management services (PMS). According to a release, the PMS service offers the sophistication of AI-driven, quant-based investment strategies to a wider audience, promoting a more informed, data-driven investment culture

The portfolio blends the power of advanced mathematical models and artificial intelligence to navigate the complexities of the financial markets

“The PMS will offer service typically reserved for elite investors with minimum ticket size of ₹50 lakh and will provide a basket of 20-30 diversified stocks. To stay competitive with the market, Wright Research will offer a tactical portfolio that will be rebalanced monthly,” the release added.

Sonam Srivastava, Founder, CEO and Fund Manager of Wright Research, said, “Our data-driven, factor-based strategy is designed to uncover unique investment opportunities and create an optimal growth trajectory for our clients. We have combined our profound financial expertise with the power of AI to provide a PMS service that’s unparalleled in the Indian market.”