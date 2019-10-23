Aspire to be accepted in atleast 75 per cent of all locations in India’s premium cities: American Express official

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A top official said that American Express (Amex), the world’s largest card issuer by purchase volumes, aims to find acceptance for its cards in atleast 75 per cent of all the merchants in the fifteen top cities of the country that it is currently focused on.
“The aspiration for us is that we really want to be accepted in almost all the locations in the 15 premium cities we are focused on. The best scenario for us will be 100 per cent acceptance, but in the short term we aspire to be accepted in atleast 75 per cent of the places over the next year”, Anurag Gupta, Vice President & Head, Global Merchant Services, American Express told BusinessLine.
Gupta said that American Express has since the year 2017 aggressively expanded its merchant coverage in India adding 6 lakh new merchants. The growth across the country was driven by increased demand from tier 1 and tier 2 cities where American Express Card members want to spend, he said.
This includes categories such as online merchants, utilities, insurance, hospitals, retail, grocery stores and fuel stations.
“Our numbers (merchants added) have gone up 8-9 times in the last four years. That’s the kind of growth Amex has seen in comparison to anyone else in the market. Growth has been phenomenal for us. While growth has been 35 per cent for industry, it has been upwards of 50 per cent year-on-year for us”, he said.
He also said that Amex has also been entering into partnerships with major banks to drive coverage for its cards.
Traditionally Amex has been accepted across the board in the premium space. The challenge has been the small merchants space and that’s where the endeavour has been over the last four-five years and where growth is coming from, Gupta said. “The numbers you are looking at (6 lakhs) is predominantly small merchants,” he said.
Asked if demonetisation—announced by Government in November 2016—had played a role in the increase in merchants onboarded in last three years, Gupta said that as an industry a lot of merchants who were not accepting any form of digital payments have now come on board.
“For American express, it (growth of merchants) is a function of two things—one is the new merchants that have come on board and also the fact that our coverage is also expanding. Besides proprietary sales force, we have also entered into partnerships with major banks and that is driving coverage for us”, he said.
Amex has enabled card acceptance in many new categories to displace cash spend. “We are targeting sectors such as government payments, education and health care, to provide our Cardmembers even more places to use their cards and do business with more merchants”, he said.
Some of the major new categories signed up by American Express in India this year include: Premium mobile phone stores; Key tourist attractions; Transport service providers; Luxury accessory retailers; new online retailers and online payment gateways and aggregators.
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism